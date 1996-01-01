Which of the following would be considered a want for most people?
A
Clean drinking water
B
Basic shelter
C
Nutritious food
D
A luxury car
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between 'needs' and 'wants' in microeconomics. Needs are essential goods or services required for basic survival, such as food, water, and shelter. Wants are non-essential items that improve quality of life but are not necessary for survival.
Step 2: Identify the items listed: clean drinking water, basic shelter, nutritious food, and a luxury car. Consider which of these are essential for survival and which are additional comforts.
Step 3: Recognize that clean drinking water, basic shelter, and nutritious food are all essential needs because they are necessary for maintaining life and health.
Step 4: Understand that a luxury car is not essential for survival or basic well-being; it is a non-essential good that people desire for comfort, status, or enjoyment, making it a want.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the luxury car is classified as a want, while the others are needs.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian