Which of the following actions by an agent would most likely upset the sellers in a market?
A
Accepting the listed price without negotiation
B
Offering a price significantly lower than the market equilibrium price
C
Providing positive feedback about the product
D
Purchasing goods in bulk at the posted price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of market equilibrium price, which is the price at which the quantity of goods buyers want to buy equals the quantity sellers want to sell.
Step 2: Recognize that sellers prefer transactions at or above the equilibrium price because it maximizes their revenue and profits.
Step 3: Analyze each action from the perspective of sellers: accepting the listed price, providing positive feedback, purchasing in bulk at the posted price, and offering a price significantly lower than the equilibrium price.
Step 4: Identify that offering a price significantly lower than the market equilibrium price means the buyer is trying to pay less than what sellers expect, which can reduce sellers' profits and upset them.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, offering a price significantly lower than the market equilibrium price is the action most likely to upset sellers because it threatens their expected earnings.
