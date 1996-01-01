Which of the following microeconomic factors most strongly indicate that a business is likely to be successful?
A
Government intervention and macroeconomic stability
B
High fixed costs and low consumer interest
C
High demand for the product and low competition in the market
D
Low demand for the product and high competition in the market
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key microeconomic factors that influence business success. These typically include demand for the product, competition in the market, costs, and consumer preferences.
Step 2: Analyze the role of demand. High demand for a product means more potential customers, which generally increases the likelihood of business success.
Step 3: Consider the impact of competition. Low competition means fewer rivals, which can allow a business to capture a larger market share and maintain higher prices.
Step 4: Evaluate other options given, such as government intervention and macroeconomic stability, which are more macroeconomic factors and less directly related to individual business success.
Step 5: Conclude that the combination of high demand and low competition is the strongest microeconomic indicator of a business's potential success, as it directly affects sales volume and profitability.
