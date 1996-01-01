An increase in the price of beef provides ________.
A
no change in the quantity demanded of beef
B
a rightward shift of the demand curve for beef
C
a movement up along the demand curve for beef
D
a leftward shift of the demand curve for beef
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good itself changes, affecting the quantity demanded.
Recognize that a shift of the demand curve happens when factors other than the price of the good change, such as consumer income, tastes, or prices of related goods.
Since the problem states an increase in the price of beef, this change affects the quantity demanded directly, causing a movement along the demand curve rather than shifting it.
Specifically, an increase in price leads to a decrease in quantity demanded, which is represented as a movement up along the demand curve for beef.
Therefore, the correct interpretation is that an increase in the price of beef results in a movement up along the demand curve, not a shift of the curve itself.
