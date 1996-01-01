Which of the following best explains how consumer surplus is related to a consumer's willingness to pay and utility maximization?
A
Consumer surplus is the price of a good minus the cost of production.
B
Consumer surplus is the total amount a consumer spends on a good, regardless of their willingness to pay.
C
Consumer surplus is the amount by which a consumer's utility decreases after making a purchase.
D
Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay, reflecting the extra utility gained from the purchase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good and the actual price they pay for it.
Step 2: Recognize that a consumer's willingness to pay is based on the utility or satisfaction they expect to gain from consuming the good. The higher the utility, the higher the willingness to pay.
Step 3: Connect consumer surplus to utility maximization. When consumers purchase a good at a price lower than their willingness to pay, they gain extra utility, which is captured by the consumer surplus.
Step 4: Express consumer surplus mathematically as $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{Willingness to Pay} - \text{Price Paid}$, highlighting that it measures the net benefit to the consumer.
Step 5: Conclude that consumer surplus reflects the additional utility or benefit a consumer receives beyond the cost of the good, which aligns with the principle of utility maximization.
