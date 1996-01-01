Given a table showing the conditions of demand and supply for designer purses, which of the following would most likely cause a movement along the demand curve for designer purses?
A
A change in consumer tastes favoring designer purses
B
A decrease in the price of designer purses
C
An increase in consumer income
D
A rise in the price of substitute goods
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good itself changes, affecting the quantity demanded.
Identify factors that cause a shift in the demand curve, such as changes in consumer tastes, income, or prices of related goods (substitutes or complements). These factors change demand at every price level, shifting the entire curve.
Recognize that a change in consumer tastes favoring designer purses would shift the demand curve to the right, increasing demand at all prices, not causing movement along the curve.
Note that an increase in consumer income or a rise in the price of substitute goods also shifts the demand curve, as these affect consumers' willingness or ability to buy at all prices.
Conclude that only a change in the price of designer purses themselves causes a movement along the demand curve, because it changes the quantity demanded in response to price changes, holding other factors constant.
