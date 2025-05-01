Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, what does the law of supply suggest about the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied, holding other factors constant?
A
As the price of a good rises, the quantity supplied decreases, ceteris paribus.
B
The quantity supplied is independent of the price of the good as long as input prices do not change.
C
As the price of a good rises, the quantity supplied increases, ceteris paribus.
D
A change in the price of a good causes the entire supply curve to shift left or right.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the law of supply describes the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied, holding other factors constant (ceteris paribus).
Recognize that according to the law of supply, when the price of a good increases, producers are willing to supply more of that good because higher prices can cover higher production costs and increase potential profits.
Express this relationship mathematically as: \(\text{Price} \uparrow \Rightarrow \text{Quantity Supplied} \uparrow\), holding other factors constant.
Note that this relationship is represented graphically by an upward-sloping supply curve, where the quantity supplied increases as the price rises.
Distinguish between a movement along the supply curve (caused by a change in the good's own price) and a shift of the entire supply curve (caused by changes in other factors like input prices, technology, or regulations).
