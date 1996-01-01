In a mixed market economy, property owned by the government is typically classified as:
A
club goods
B
common resources
C
public goods
D
private goods
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the types of goods in microeconomics. Public goods are characterized by being non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning no one can be excluded from using them, and one person's use does not reduce availability to others.
Step 2: Recognize that club goods are excludable but non-rivalrous, common resources are non-excludable but rivalrous, and private goods are both excludable and rivalrous.
Step 3: Consider the nature of government-owned property in a mixed market economy, which often includes goods and services provided for the public benefit without exclusion or rivalry, such as national defense, public parks, or street lighting.
Step 4: Match the characteristics of government-owned property to the definitions of the goods types to determine the correct classification.
Step 5: Conclude that government-owned property in a mixed market economy is typically classified as public goods because they are generally non-excludable and non-rivalrous.
