Which of the following is most likely categorized as a business market?
A
A manufacturer purchasing raw materials from a supplier
B
An individual purchasing a car for personal use
C
A family booking a vacation package online
D
A consumer buying groceries at a supermarket
1
Understand the definition of a business market: it involves transactions where businesses purchase goods or services to use in production or operations, rather than for personal consumption.
Identify the nature of each option by asking whether the buyer is a business or an individual consumer.
For the option 'A manufacturer purchasing raw materials from a supplier,' recognize that the buyer is a business acquiring inputs for production, which fits the business market definition.
For the other options (individual purchasing a car, family booking a vacation, consumer buying groceries), note that these are personal consumption activities, typical of consumer markets, not business markets.
Conclude that the option involving a manufacturer buying raw materials is most likely categorized as a business market because it involves business-to-business transactions.
