Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes increasing marginal opportunity costs as illustrated by a bowed-out production possibilities frontier (PPF)?
3
views
Master Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy's PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking.
What is Chuggy's marginal cost of binge drinking if he parties for three hours a week?
If Chuggy achieves allocative efficiency, how many hours does he spend binge drinking per week?