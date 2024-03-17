2. Introductory Economic Models
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy's PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking.
What is Chuggy's marginal cost of binge drinking if he parties for three hours a week?
A
1 percentage point
B
1.5 percentage points
C
2 percentage points
D
3 percentage points
E
5 percentage points
316
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos