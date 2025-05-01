Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can cause a shift in a market demand curve for a good (i.e., change demand at every price) rather than a movement along the demand curve?
A
A change in the quantity supplied of the good due to a change in production technology
B
A change in the good's price caused by a temporary shortage, holding tastes and income constant
C
A change in the price of the good itself
D
A change in consumers' tastes or preferences for the good
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good changes, affecting the quantity demanded, while all other factors remain constant.
Recognize that a shift in the demand curve means that at every price, the quantity demanded changes. This happens due to changes in factors other than the good's own price, such as consumer income, tastes, prices of related goods, or expectations.
Analyze each option: A change in quantity supplied due to production technology affects supply, not demand, so it does not shift the demand curve.
A change in the good's price caused by a temporary shortage results in a movement along the demand curve, not a shift, because the price itself is changing.
A change in consumers' tastes or preferences affects their willingness to buy the good at every price, causing the entire demand curve to shift either rightward (increase in demand) or leftward (decrease in demand).
Watch next
Master Shifting Right and Shifting Left with a bite sized video explanation from Brian