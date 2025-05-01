Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, what can cause an entire demand curve for a good to shift (rather than a movement along the curve)?
A
A change in consumers' income (for a normal good), holding the good's own price constant
B
A change in the good's supply curve, with demand determinants unchanged
C
A change in quantity demanded caused by moving to a different point on the same demand curve
D
A change in the good's own price, holding all other determinants of demand constant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a demand curve shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity demanded, holding all other factors constant.
Recognize that a movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good changes, causing a change in quantity demanded but not shifting the curve itself.
Identify that a shift of the entire demand curve happens when a non-price determinant of demand changes, such as consumer income, tastes, prices of related goods, expectations, or number of buyers.
Focus on the specific example of a change in consumers' income for a normal good: an increase in income typically increases demand at every price, shifting the demand curve to the right, while a decrease shifts it to the left.
Note that changes in the supply curve or changes in the good's own price do not shift the demand curve; supply changes affect supply, and price changes cause movements along the demand curve.
