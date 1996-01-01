Multiple Choice
In the context of calculating consumer and producer surplus at market equilibrium, which of the following best describes the correct quantitative approach?
2
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows. What is consumer surplus in this market?
QD = 15 - 2P
QS = -15 + P
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows. What is producer surplus in this market?
QD = 15 - 2P
QS = -15 + P