Multiple Choice
Which of the following tools do economists commonly use to analyze consumer and producer surplus at market equilibrium using large datasets?
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows. What is consumer surplus in this market?
QD = 15 - 2P
QS = -15 + P
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows. What is producer surplus in this market?
QD = 15 - 2P
QS = -15 + P