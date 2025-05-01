Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a competitive market, what does a market supply curve show?
A
The relationship between consumers’ income and the quantity of a good demanded, holding the price constant
B
The relationship between the market price of a good and the total quantity supplied by all sellers at each price, holding other factors constant
C
The relationship between the market price of a good and the total quantity demanded by all buyers at each price, holding other factors constant
D
The set of combinations of two goods that maximize a consumer’s utility given a budget constraint
Step 1: Understand the concept of a market supply curve. It represents how the total quantity of a good supplied by all sellers in a market changes in response to different prices, assuming other factors remain constant (ceteris paribus).
Step 2: Recognize that the market supply curve aggregates the individual supply curves of all sellers, summing the quantities each seller is willing to supply at each price level.
Step 3: Note that the market supply curve is typically upward sloping, reflecting that higher prices incentivize producers to supply more of the good.
Step 4: Differentiate the market supply curve from demand-related concepts, such as the demand curve, which shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded, or income effects on demand.
Step 5: Conclude that the market supply curve specifically shows the relationship between the market price of a good and the total quantity supplied by all sellers at each price, holding other factors constant.
