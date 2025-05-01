Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the law of supply?
A
All else equal, as the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied increases.
B
All else equal, as consumer income increases, the quantity supplied increases.
C
All else equal, as the price of a good increases, demand shifts to the right.
D
All else equal, as the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied decreases.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the law of supply, which states the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity that producers are willing to supply, holding all other factors constant (ceteris paribus).
Step 2: Recall that the law of supply indicates a direct relationship: when the price of a good increases, producers are generally willing to supply more of that good because it becomes more profitable.
Step 3: Identify that the correct statement must reflect this positive relationship between price and quantity supplied, meaning quantity supplied increases as price increases.
Step 4: Eliminate options that confuse supply with demand or that incorrectly describe the relationship, such as changes in consumer income (which affect demand, not supply) or statements about demand shifting.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the law of supply is: 'All else equal, as the price of a good increases, the quantity supplied increases.'
Watch next
Master The Basics of Supply with a bite sized video explanation from Brian