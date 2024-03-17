3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand
Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium
What happens in the market for cream cheese if (1) the price of butter, a substitute for cream cheese, falls and (2) the cost of milk, an input in cream cheese production, rises?
Equilibrium price rises, equilibrium quantity falls
Equilibrium price falls, equilibrium quantity falls
Equilibrium price ambiguous, equilibrium quantity rises
Equilibrium price ambiguous, equilibrium quantity falls
