1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Use the Law of Cosines to Solve Oblique Triangles
06:31
Using the Law of Cosines (SSS) to find an angle
jasonbaldus
70
02:43
Law of Cosines, Example 3
patrickJMT
80
02:06
Law of Cosines, Example 5
patrickJMT
63
04:38
The Law of Cosines
Professor Dave Explains
247
04:59
The Law of Cosines
patrickJMT
54
05:44
Law of Cosines
Mario's Math Tutoring
45
04:38
Law of cosines - Trig identities and examples
Khan Academy
53
05:06
Law of Cosines, Example 1
patrickJMT
48
06:04
Using the law of cosines for a triangle with SAS
Brian McLogan
123
02:53
The Cosine Rule (2 of 3: Basic Example of Finding Sides)
Eddie Woo
113
04:26
Law of Cosines, Example 2
patrickJMT
65
Solve Applied Problems Using the Law of Cosines
03:25
Application of the Law of Cosines
Mathispower4u
46
04:04
Law of Cosines Word Problem
Mr. S Math
85
04:39
Application of the Law of Cosines
Mathispower4u
46
09:50
Find the Bearing and Distance - Law of Cosines word problem
Brian McLogan
59
02:43
Law of Cosines, Example 3
patrickJMT
80
04:27
Law of Cosines, Example 4
patrickJMT
39
10:36
Oblique Word Problems
MaestasMath
108
03:48
Law of Cosines, Example 6
patrickJMT
58
03:30
Using Law of Cosines
Carolee Pederson
43
04:03
Law of Cosines, Word Problem #1
patrickJMT
53
Use Heron's Formula to Find the Area of a Triangle
05:06
Heron's Formula, Example 1
patrickJMT
103
08:06
Heron's Formula, Example 3
patrickJMT
57
04:43
Heron's formula - Perimeter, area, and volume
Khan Academy
179
05:44
How to use heron's formula to find the area of a triangle with SSS
Brian McLogan
58
04:00
Heron's Formula
patrickJMT
69
06:58
Heron's Formula 2
Mathispower4u
61
16:19
How to Find the Area of a Triangle with Trigonometry
Professor Leonard
67
04:00
Heron's Formula to Find Height of a Triangle
patrickJMT
87
05:06
Heron's Formula: Area of a Triangle
patrickJMT
152
