Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Vectors

7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry

Vectors

Previous TopicNext Topic

Use Magnitude and Direction to Show Vectors Are Equal

Visualize Scalar Multiplication, Vector Addition, and Vector Subtraction as Geometric Vectors

Represent Vectors in the Rectangular Coordinate System

Perform Operations with Vectors in Terms of <b>i</b> and <b>j</b>

Find the Unit Vector in the Direction of <b>v</b>

Write a Vector in Terms of Its Magnitude and Direction

Solve Applied Problems Involving Vectors