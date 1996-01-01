Skip to main content
Use Magnitude and Direction to Show Vectors Are Equal
+2
04:57
How to find the magnitude and direction of a given vector
Brian McLogan
137
01:48
Vectors Finding the Direction
Mario's Math Tutoring
56
02:03
When Are Two Vectors Considered to Be the Same?
patrickJMT
52
20:37
Vectors - Corbettmaths
corbettmaths
201
04:10
Geometric Vectors
Lindsay Vanoli
50
03:58
Magnitude and Direction of a Vector, Example 1
patrickJMT
72
Visualize Scalar Multiplication, Vector Addition, and Vector Subtraction as Geometric Vectors
+4
03:24
Vector Addition and Scalar Multiplication, Example 1
patrickJMT
108
07:09
Basic Operations Geometric Vectors (Many Examples)
ProfRobBob
52
03:22
Sketching Sums and Differences of Vectors
patrickJMT
62
01:26
Vector Operations Geometrically
Shawna Haider
106
04:48
Introduction to Vectors and Their Operations
Professor Dave Explains
53
03:33
Vectors - Finding Magnitude or Length
patrickJMT
51
11:32
Vector Basics - Drawing Vectors/ Vector Addition
patrickJMT
57
04:10
Geometric Vectors
Lindsay Vanoli
50
02:24
Adding and Subtracting Vectors Made Simple
jStrausMath
118
03:06
Sketching Sums and Differences of Vectors - Part 2
patrickJMT
68
02:42
Vector Operations (Geometric Interpretation)
Gordon Clement
73
Represent Vectors in the Rectangular Coordinate System
+3
04:46
An Introduction to Vectors, Part 1
patrickJMT
60
02:38
Finding the Components of a Vector, Ex 1
patrickJMT
61
03:52
Vector Addition and Scalar Multiplication, Example 2
patrickJMT
53
02:26
Position Vector and Magnitude / Length
patrickJMT
51
02:50
Position Vectors
IMA Videos
91
05:04
How to find the component form of a vector
Brian McLogan
52
08:35
Drawing Vectors in the xy-Plane and Position Vectors
Julia Ledet
51
02:29
Vectors Component Form
Mario's Math Tutoring
117
04:48
Introduction to Vectors and Their Operations
Professor Dave Explains
53
Perform Operations with Vectors in Terms of <b>i</b> and <b>j</b>
+4
04:48
Introduction to Vectors and Their Operations
Professor Dave Explains
53
03:54
Finding the resultant vector of the sum of two vectors
Brian McLogan
84
04:50
Unit Tangent Vector at a Given Point
patrickJMT
53
02:34
Adding and Subtracting Vectors
Mario's Math Tutoring
53
03:07
Operations on Vectors
Math and Stats Help
76
01:22
Operations on Vectors in Component Form
Professor Kellum
55
01:50
Vector Operations
Numberbender
45
Find the Unit Vector in the Direction of <b>v</b>
+3
05:08
How To Find The Unit Vector
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
89
05:02
Unit vectors - Vectors
Khan Academy
58
04:55
Finding a Unit Vector, Ex 2
patrickJMT
60
01:50
Vector Operations
Numberbender
45
02:14
Find Unit Vector in Given Direction
Anil Kumar
124
02:07
Finding a Unit Vector, Ex 1
patrickJMT
57
02:06
Unit Vectors - How to find
Mario's Math Tutoring
59
Write a Vector in Terms of Its Magnitude and Direction
+3
03:38
Writing a vector in component form given a magnitude and direction
Brian McLogan
94
05:36
Vector components from magnitude and direction
Khan Academy
74
03:04
Writing Vector in terms of Magnitude & Direction Example
ProfRobBob
89
04:46
An Introduction to Vectors, Part 1
patrickJMT
60
08:21
Adding vectors in magnitude and direction form | Vectors
Khan Academy
108
06:05
Magnitude and Direction of a Vector, Example 3
patrickJMT
44
04:05
How to find the direction angle of a vector?
Nicholas Patey
125
05:00
Direction Angle of a Vector
Allan J Wager
107
Solve Applied Problems Involving Vectors
11:29
Word Problems Involving Velocity or Other Forces (Vectors), Ex 2
patrickJMT
52
25:31
Vector Word Problems Made Easy
Math With Ms. Ruddy
209
03:10
Word Problems Involving Velocity or Other Forces (Vectors), Ex 1
patrickJMT
50
09:58
How to use vectors to solve a word problem
Brian McLogan
139