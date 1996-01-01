1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Equations
Solving Linear Equations in One Variable
Solving a Linear Equation Involving Fractions
Solve Rational Equations with Variables in the Denominators
Solve a Formula for a Variable
Solving Equations Involving Absolute Value
Solve Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Solve Quadratic Equations by the Square Root Property
Solve Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Solve Quadratic Equations Using the Quadratic Formula
Use the Discriminant to Determine the Number and Type of Solutions
Determine the Most Efficient Method to Use When Solving a Quadratic Equation
Solve Radical Equations
