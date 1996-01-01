Skip to main content
Precalculus
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Evaluate Square Roots
Learn with other creators
13:53
Radical Notation and Simplifying Radicals
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
130
2
13:54
Radicals - Notation and Simplifying - Radical and Exponential Notation
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
106
1
08:42
Evaluating Numbers Raised to Fractional Exponents
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
161
1
10:25
Simplifying Square Roots
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
93
1
Simplify Expressions of the Form √ <i>a</i><sup>2</sup>
Learn with other creators
05:47
Squares and Square Roots (Simplifying Math)
Eric Buffington
Eric Buffington
145
04:31
Simplify Square Roots (Perfect Squares)
Mathispower4u
Mathispower4u
97
02:27
Simplify Square Roots of Perfect Squares: Square Root of 81 & (121/144), Negative Square Root of 64
Wendy
Wendy
160
Use the Product Rule to Simplify Square Roots
Learn with other creators
04:34
Simplifying Radical Expressions Involving Variables - Example 3
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
159
07:49
Simplifying Radical Expressions Involving Variables - Example 1
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
239
03:47
Simplifying Radical Expressions Involving Variables - Example 2
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
94
Use the Quotient Rule to Simplify Square Roots
Learn with other creators
06:21
All about DIVIDING SQUARE ROOTS
Krista King
Krista King
83
03:33
Quotient Rule for Radicals
JGentlePC
JGentlePC
142
04:19
Using Quotient Rule to Write as a Single Radical
mathlablady2
mathlablady2
130
Add and Subtract Square Roots
Learn with other creators
03:47
Example: Add and Subtract Square Roots Containing Variables
Mathispower4u
Mathispower4u
94
05:42
Adding & Subtracting Radical Expressions
Marty Brandl
Marty Brandl
108
Rationalize Denominators
Learn with other creators
05:13
Rationalize the Denominator with Radicals
Mario's Math Tutoring
137
1
03:44
Rationalizing the denominator with a radical
Brian McLogan
Brian McLogan
155
Evaluate and Perform Operations with Higher Roots
Learn with other creators
04:50
Simplifying radicals - High powered roots
Math Meeting
Math Meeting
106
04:43
Simplifying Roots with Higher indexes
Mathbyfives
Mathbyfives
109
Understand and Use Rational Exponents
Learn with other creators
03:31
Multiplying Variables with Rational Exponents - Basic Examples 2
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
115
05:31
Evaluating Numbers with Rational Exponents by using Radical Notation - Basic Example 1
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
71
10:16
Negative Exponents and Fractional Exponents - Examples
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
73
02:42
Multiplying Variables with Rational Exponents - Basic Example 1
patrickJMT
patrickJMT
89