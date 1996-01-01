Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents

Evaluate Square Roots

Simplify Expressions of the Form &radic; <i>a</i><sup>2</sup>

Use the Product Rule to Simplify Square Roots

Use the Quotient Rule to Simplify Square Roots

Add and Subtract Square Roots

Rationalize Denominators

Evaluate and Perform Operations with Higher Roots

Understand and Use Rational Exponents