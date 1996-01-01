Skip to main content
Precalculus
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor of a Polynomial
Learn with other creators
10:22
Finding the Greatest Common Factor, GCF
patrickJMT
113
05:43
Factoring Using the Great Common Factor, GCF - Example 1
patrickJMT
151
05:03
Factoring Using the Great Common Factor, GCF - Example 2 - Factoring Out Binomials
patrickJMT
80
Factor by Grouping
Learn with other creators
04:34
Factoring by Grouping - Ex 1
patrickJMT
110
1
03:27
Factoring By Grouping - Ex 2
patrickJMT
126
1
06:17
Whiteboard Math: Factoring by Grouping
Whiteboard Math
91
09:03
Factoring by Grouping
patrickJMT
95
04:34
Factoring by Grouping - Ex 1
patrickJMT
126
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Factor Trinomials
Learn with other creators
05:08
Factoring Trinomials : Factor by Grouping - ex 3
patrickJMT
93
05:20
Factoring Trinomials: Factor by Grouping - ex 1
patrickJMT
143
04:03
Factoring Trinomials: Factor by Grouping - ex 2
patrickJMT
175
Factor the Difference of Squares
Learn with other creators
01:49
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 2
patrickJMT
165
03:01
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 3
patrickJMT
156
03:23
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 1
patrickJMT
146
Factor Perfect Square Trinomials
Learn with other creators
04:02
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials - Ex1
patrickJMT
123
03:39
How to factor a perfect square trinomial
Brian McLogan
187
03:00
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials - Ex3
patrickJMT
83
04:02
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials - Ex1
patrickJMT
120
02:57
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials - Ex 2
patrickJMT
88
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Factor the Sum or Difference of Two Cubes
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
05:35
Factoring Sum and Difference of Cubes
Mario's Math Tutoring
147
05:54
Factoring Sums and Differences of Cubes
patrickJMT
98
08:21
Lesson: Factoring a Sum or Difference of Cubes
Mathispower4u
179
03:12
Factoring a sum or difference of two cubes
KSpinMATH
97
04:45
Factoring Sums and Differences of Cubes - Ex 3
patrickJMT
134
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Use a General Strategy for Factoring Polynomials
Learn with other creators
05:16
A General Factoring Strategy
the Sciences
119
02:38
Use a general strategy for factoring polynomials
the Sciences
109
05:19
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 1
patrickJMT
129
04:34
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 2
patrickJMT
73
10:12
❖ Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 3 ❖
patrickJMT
115
07:36
Factoring Trinomials (A quadratic Trinomial) by Trial and Error
patrickJMT
132
04:43
Factoring Trinomials by Trial and Error - Ex 2
patrickJMT
131
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)
Factor Algebraic Expressions Containing Fractional and Negative Exponents
Learn with other creators
04:21
Factoring with Negative Exponents
Cole's World of Mathematics
97
06:42
Factor Expressions with Fractional Exponents
Mathispower4u
89
1
03:15
Factoring Expressions with Rational Exponents
larryschmidt
105
1