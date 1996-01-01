Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials

1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra

Factoring Polynomials

Previous TopicNext Topic

Factor out the Greatest Common Factor of a Polynomial

Factor by Grouping

Factor Trinomials

Factor the Difference of Squares

Factor Perfect Square Trinomials

Factor the Sum or Difference of Two Cubes

Use a General Strategy for Factoring Polynomials

Factor Algebraic Expressions Containing Fractional and Negative Exponents