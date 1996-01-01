Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
2. Functions and Graphs
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
Find the Domain and Range of a Relation
Learn with other creators
02:16
Determine domain and range and if a relation is a function
Brian McLogan
145
1
02:24
Domain and range from the graph of a discrete relation
larryschmidt
168
04:48
Domain and Range in Set Notation Tutorial
Friendly Math 101
91
Determine Whether a Relation is a Function
Learn with other creators
1:46
Determining If a Relation is Also a Function - Verbal Descriptions
Pearson
157
1
2:20
Determining If a Relation is Also a Function - Ordered Pairs1
Pearson
71
0:50
Definition of a Function
Pearson
169
1
Determine Whether an Equation Represents a Function
Learn with other creators
4:01
Determining If a Relation is Also a Function - Equation Format
Pearson
128
Evaluate a Function
Learn with other creators
2:21
What Is Function Notation?
Pearson
153
2:23
Using Function Notation
Pearson
157
Pearson
55
06:00
Adding and Subtracting Functions - Function Notation
patrickJMT
74
Graph Functions by Plotting Points
Learn with other creators
06:41
Graphing functions by plotting points
momathtchr
109
02:51
Graphing Equations by Plotting Points - Example 3
patrickJMT
62
05:22
Graphing Equations by Plotting Points - Example 1
patrickJMT
42
03:55
Graph a Line by Plotting Points - Example 2
patrickJMT
50
Use the Vertical Line Test to Identify Functions
Learn with other creators
2:25
Determining If a Relation is Also a Function
Pearson
93
02:28
The Vertical Line Test
patrickJMT
81
Obtain Information About a Function From Its Graph
Learn with other creators
5:25
Using a Graph to Determine Values of a Function
Pearson
116
01:52
Ex 2: Determine a Function Value From a Graph
Mathispower4u
44
Identifying the Domain and Range of a Function From Its Graph
Learn with other creators
05:48
Finding Domain and Range of a Function using a Graph
patrickJMT
345
07:24
Domain and Range - Basic Idea - Two Graph Examples
patrickJMT
102
Identify Intercepts from a Function's Graph
Learn with other creators
01:53
Finding Intercepts from the Graph of Functions
Cole's World of Mathematics
46
06:27
Find Intercepts, Domain and Range, Intervals Increasing, Decreasing or Constant
Math and Stats Help
148
01:35
Finding intercepts of a nonlinear function given its graph
Pine View Middle School Math
48