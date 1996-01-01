Skip to main content
Precalculus
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Double-Angle Formulas
Learn with other creators
03:14
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 3
patrickJMT
67
03:00
Verify an identity with double angle identities
Brian McLogan
52
02:12
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 2
patrickJMT
57
06:35
How to prove equations using double-angle identities
Krista King
49
07:25
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 1
patrickJMT
67
02:29
Simplify and Evaluate a Trig Expression Using a Double Angle Identity
Mathispower4u
39
09:17
Double and Half Angle Identities
MaestasMath
141
09:29
Formulas for Trigonometric Functions: Sum/Difference, Double/Half-Angle, Prod-to-Sum/Sum-to-Prod
Professor Dave Explains
123
Power-Reducing Formulas
Learn with other creators
04:05
Power Reducing Formulas! Rewrite each Expression Using Trig Identities
MathAngel369
52
03:51
Power Reducing Identities
Joshua Zonker
59
06:45
Power Reducing Formulas for Sin & Cos, sin^4(2x)
Cole's World of Mathematics
231
Use the Half-Angle Formulas
Learn with other creators
02:37
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 1
patrickJMT
57
02:40
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 2
patrickJMT
53
02:18
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 3
patrickJMT
54
03:21
How to evaluate for the half angle of tangent
Brian McLogan
44
02:16
Half Angle Formula Positive or Negative?
Mario's Math Tutoring
46
09:32
Half-Angle Identities
Randy Anderson
106
03:25
Half-Angle Formula | Evaluate sin(15) using Half-Angle Formula
Matthew Brown
150
