Skip to main content
Precalculus
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
12. Introduction to Calculus
Introduction to Derivatives
12. Introduction to Calculus
Introduction to Derivatives
Previous Topic
Find Slopes and Equations of Tangent Lines
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
06:53
Definition of Derivative to Find Slope of Tangent Line
patrickJMT
184
06:21
2.1 Finding the Slope of a Tangent Line - Example 1
rootmath
256
04:02
Equation of Tangent Line Using Definition of Derivative
patrickJMT
251
07:36
Find slope and equation of tangent line using limit definition of derivative at a given point.
Matthew Brown
253
08:11
Limit Definition of Derivative: Find the Equation of a Tangent Line (Dr. April Ström)
Online EdVantage
193
1
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Find the Derivative of a Function
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
07:38
Finding a Derivative Using the Definition of a Derivative
patrickJMT
226
05:32
Calculus 1: Finding the Derivative of a Function Using the Limit Definition
Math Widget
338
07:42
How to Find the Derivative of 1/sqrt(x) using the Definition of the Derivative
The Math Sorcerer
305
09:44
Finding the derivative by the limit process
Carole Del Vecchio
519
14:11
Finding the Derivative Using the Limit Definition
Math TV with Professor V
271
06:55
Calculating a Derivative Using the Definition of a Derivative - Example 1
Mathprism
202
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Find Average and Instantaneous Rates of Change
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:58
Average vs Instantaneous Rates of Change
BriTheMathGuy
135
10:12
Average Rates of Change & an intro to Instantaneous Rates of Change
Bill Hawkins
130
06:11
Finding Instantaneous Rates of Change Using Def'n of Derivative
patrickJMT
109
05:09
Ex: Use Average Velocity to Predict Instantaneous Velocity
Mathispower4u
45
05:55
Average and Instantaneous Rate of Change
Lorenzo Sadun
50
06:51
Instantaneous Rate of Change
Kris Kissel
130
1
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Find Instantaneous Velocity
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:00
Instantaneous Velocity Using Limit Definition of Derivative
patrickJMT
151
05:47
Velocity using Limit function
McCallisterMath
68
05:57
Find Velocity Using Limit Definition
G Frye
149
08:14
Instantaneous velocity using limit definition
Rajendra Dahal
149
04:24
Instantaneous Velocity using Limits
MillerMath
190
21:43
Applied Calculus - Finding Instantaneous Velocity Using Limits And Definition Of The Derivative
Steve Crow
91
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)