- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs Practice Problems
For the given functions, f(x) = √(4x) and g(x) = 8x + 12
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 11) and g(x) = √(11 - x)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the following circle equation, complete the squares in order to write the whole equation in standard form. Identify the center and radius, and then graph.
x2 + y2 - 4x + 18y + 21 = 0
For the following circle equation, complete the squares in order to write the whole equation in standard form. Identify the center and radius, and then graph.
x2 + y2 - 14y - 15 = 0
For the line segment bounded by the given endpoints, (3, 9) and (13, 15), find the midpoint.
Consider the three functions f(x) = 3x -8, g(x) = 5x - 4, and h(x) = x2 + 2x + 6. Find the value of f(g[h(1)]) without forming the equation for the composite function.
For the given function, find the domain (in interval notation). h(x) = 5x/(x2 - x - 30)
Given a graph of a circle, which of the following statements is true when applying the vertical line test?
If the equation y = 2x + 3 is confirmed to be a function, how should it be expressed using function notation?
Given the function f(x) = sqrt(x), what is the domain expressed in interval notation?
For the function f(x) = sqrt(4 - x), which of the following x-values is not in the domain?
Consider the equation y^2 = x^2 + 1. Is this equation likely to represent a function?