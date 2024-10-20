_____ suggests that behavioral responses are reinforced when rewarded with pleasurable consequences.
1. Introduction to Psychology
Contemporary Psychology: Putting it All Together
Freud proposed that there is a(n) _____ mind into which we repress all of our threatening urges and desires.
Pavlov's work with learning in dogs focused on the concept of
Mary Cover Jones achieved counterconditioning with 'Little Peter' by using
In psychology in the twenty-first century
The theory of operant conditioning was developed by
When Rashid graduated from college, he believed he had finally achieved his full potential. Abraham Maslow called this type of achievement
_____ is the study of the physical changes in the brain and nervous system during thinking.
The sociocultural perspective studies
Biopsychology has found clear evidence of a biological cause for
Which perspective focuses on the biological bases for universal mental characteristics that all humans share?
Liliana is seeing a psychologist because of her intense fear of closed-in spaces. Liliana's therapist believes that her fear is the result of unresolved conflicts regarding her parents, as well as childhood experiences she had with them. To which school of psychology does Liliana's therapist most likely belong?
Ms. Glass tells her students every day how much she wants everyone to succeed, but that they each must choose to attend class and study effectively in order to be successful. She reminds them that the individual choices they make will dramatically affect their outcomes for success. To which perspective of psychology does Ms. Glass's philosophy on academic performance best relate?
Since birth, Jared has experienced a disturbing twitch that interferes with his ability to function. Through careful observation, it was discovered that Jared's uncontrollable behavior may be the result of a genetic predisposition. The psychological perspective that correlates best with this finding is