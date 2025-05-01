Why do contemporary psychologists typically avoid focusing on only one psychological perspective when studying behavior and mental processes?
A
Because psychological perspectives are all fundamentally identical in their approach.
B
Because integrating multiple perspectives provides a more comprehensive understanding of complex psychological phenomena.
C
Because focusing on one perspective eliminates the need for empirical evidence.
D
Because using a single perspective is required by most psychological research institutions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychological perspectives are different approaches or frameworks used to explain behavior and mental processes, such as biological, cognitive, behavioral, psychodynamic, and humanistic perspectives.
Recognize that each perspective offers unique insights but also has limitations when used alone, as human behavior and mental processes are complex and influenced by multiple factors.
Consider that integrating multiple perspectives allows psychologists to examine behavior from various angles, combining biological, psychological, and social factors for a richer, more complete understanding.
Acknowledge that relying on only one perspective might oversimplify complex phenomena and miss important influences that other perspectives can reveal.
Conclude that contemporary psychologists avoid focusing on a single perspective because using multiple perspectives leads to more comprehensive, accurate, and effective explanations and interventions.
