Which of the following best describes the chief characteristics of the contemporary psychology movement?
A
It is characterized by the rejection of scientific methods in favor of philosophical speculation.
B
It focuses exclusively on unconscious motives and childhood experiences as the primary determinants of behavior.
C
It relies solely on introspection and the study of conscious experience.
D
It emphasizes the integration of multiple perspectives, including biological, psychological, and social factors, to understand behavior and mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that contemporary psychology is a broad field that integrates various approaches to explain behavior and mental processes rather than relying on a single perspective.
Step 2: Recognize that earlier psychological movements often focused on specific methods or theories, such as introspection, unconscious motives, or philosophical speculation, but contemporary psychology moves beyond these limitations.
Step 3: Identify that the contemporary approach emphasizes a biopsychosocial model, which means it considers biological, psychological, and social factors as interconnected influences on behavior.
Step 4: Note that this integration allows for a more comprehensive understanding of complex human behaviors and mental processes, rather than attributing them to one cause or method.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of contemporary psychology is its emphasis on combining multiple perspectives to provide a holistic view of human behavior.
Watch next
Master Contemporary Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah