Ms. Glass tells her students every day how much she wants everyone to succeed, but that they each must choose to attend class and study effectively in order to be successful. She reminds them that the individual choices they make will dramatically affect their outcomes for success. To which perspective of psychology does Ms. Glass's philosophy on academic performance best relate?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
1. Introduction to Psychology
Contemporary Psychology: Putting it All Together
Multiple Choice
Which of the following psychological perspectives is correctly matched to its weakness?
A
Humanistic perspective: May lack scientific rigor due to its focus on subjective experience
B
Biological perspective: Places too much emphasis on cultural and social factors
C
Behavioral perspective: Overemphasizes unconscious motives and childhood experiences
D
Cognitive perspective: Ignores the role of mental processes in behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand each psychological perspective and its main focus. For example, the Humanistic perspective emphasizes subjective experience and personal growth, the Biological perspective focuses on physiological bases of behavior, the Behavioral perspective studies observable behavior and learning, and the Cognitive perspective examines mental processes like thinking and memory.
Step 2: Identify common criticisms or weaknesses associated with each perspective. For instance, the Humanistic perspective is often criticized for lacking scientific rigor because it relies heavily on subjective experiences that are difficult to measure objectively.
Step 3: Evaluate the given options by matching each perspective with its known weakness. Check if the weakness aligns logically with the perspective's focus. For example, the Biological perspective is more about genetics and brain function, so it would not typically emphasize cultural and social factors.
Step 4: Eliminate options where the weakness contradicts the perspective's core principles. For example, the Behavioral perspective does not focus on unconscious motives or childhood experiences; that is more related to the Psychodynamic perspective.
Step 5: Confirm the correct match by ensuring the weakness accurately reflects a common critique of the perspective. In this case, the Humanistic perspective's weakness of lacking scientific rigor due to its focus on subjective experience is correctly matched.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Since birth, Jared has experienced a disturbing twitch that interferes with his ability to function. Through careful observation, it was discovered that Jared's uncontrollable behavior may be the result of a genetic predisposition. The psychological perspective that correlates best with this finding is
Multiple Choice
Which institutional setting largely replaced asylums in caring for the mentally ill during the era of contemporary psychology?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT considered a current or future trend in the field of sport and exercise psychology?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the chief characteristics of the contemporary psychology movement?
Multiple Choice
Why do contemporary psychologists typically avoid focusing on only one psychological perspective when studying behavior and mental processes?
