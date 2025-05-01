Liliana is seeing a psychologist because of her intense fear of closed-in spaces. Liliana's therapist believes that her fear is the result of unresolved conflicts regarding her parents, as well as childhood experiences she had with them. To which school of psychology does Liliana's therapist most likely belong?
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following is part of the positive psychology movement?
Watch next
Master Contemporary Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Ms. Glass tells her students every day how much she wants everyone to succeed, but that they each must choose to attend class and study effectively in order to be successful. She reminds them that the individual choices they make will dramatically affect their outcomes for success. To which perspective of psychology does Ms. Glass's philosophy on academic performance best relate?
Since birth, Jared has experienced a disturbing twitch that interferes with his ability to function. Through careful observation, it was discovered that Jared's uncontrollable behavior may be the result of a genetic predisposition. The psychological perspective that correlates best with this finding is
Contemporary Psychology: Putting it All Together practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations