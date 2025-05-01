Skip to main content
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems

A contingency table records 250 survey participants. Column totals show 150 prefer online learning. What is the marginal probability that a randomly chosen participant prefers online learning (express as percentage)?