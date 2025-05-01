Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts: Videos & Practice Problems
33 problems
Problem types you want to practice:
Problem 31Short Answer
A survey records favorite season for 24 students with counts Winter 5, Spring 8, Summer 7, and Fall 4. A vertical bar graph is made with these categories in that order. If the graph is converted to a Pareto chart and the frequencies of the leftmost and rightmost bars are subtracted, what is the result?
Problem 32Short Answer
A bar graph must display category frequencies ranging from a minimum of to a maximum of . The y-axis starts at 0 and has exactly 8 equally spaced tick marks above 0. If the top tick must be at least the maximum frequency and the interval must be an integer, what is the smallest possible top tick value?