Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 1/6 sin 3t
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = 1/6 meters; period = 2/3 minutes; frequency = 3/2 cycles per minute
B
amplitude = 1/6 meters; period = 2π/3 minutes; frequency = 3/(2π) cycles per minute
C
amplitude = 6 meters; period = 2/3 minutes; frequency = 3/2 cycles per minute
D
amplitude = 6 meters; period = 2π/3 minutes; frequency = 3/(2π) cycles per minute