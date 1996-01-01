Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 8 cos [(π/4)t]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = - 8 meters; period = 1/2 minutes; frequency = 2 cycles per minute
B
amplitude = 8 meters; period = 2 minutes; frequency = 1/2 cycles per minute
C
amplitude = - 8 meters; period = 1/8 minutes; frequency = 8 cycles per minute
D
amplitude = 8 meters; period = 8 minutes; frequency = 1/8 cycles per minute