Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 6 sin [(5π/4)t]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = - 6 meters; period = 2/5 minutes; frequency = 5/2 cycles per minute
B
amplitude = - 6 meters; period = 8/5 minutes; frequency = 5/8 cycles per minute
C
amplitude = 6 meters; period = 2/5 minutes; frequency = 5/2 cycles per minute
D
amplitude = 6 meters; period = 8/5 minutes; frequency = 5/8 cycles per minute