Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.34a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot α sin α
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cotangent Function
The cotangent function, denoted as cot(α), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It can be expressed as cot(α) = cos(α) / sin(α). Understanding cotangent is essential for simplifying expressions involving trigonometric functions, particularly when combined with sine or cosine.
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph
Sine Function
The sine function, sin(α), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle α to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is crucial for simplifying expressions that involve angles and is often used in conjunction with other trigonometric identities.
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Fundamental trigonometric identities are equations that relate the various trigonometric functions to one another. These include identities such as sin²(α) + cos²(α) = 1 and the reciprocal identities. Utilizing these identities is key to simplifying trigonometric expressions effectively.
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
