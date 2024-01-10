Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(α), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It can be expressed as cot(α) = cos(α) / sin(α). Understanding cotangent is essential for simplifying expressions involving trigonometric functions, particularly when combined with sine or cosine. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Sine Function The sine function, sin(α), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle α to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is crucial for simplifying expressions that involve angles and is often used in conjunction with other trigonometric identities. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function