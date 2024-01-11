Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.44a
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Fundamental identities, such as the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities, serve as the foundation for simplifying trigonometric expressions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions like the one given.
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Reciprocal Functions
Reciprocal functions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are defined as the reciprocal of each other. For example, the secant function (sec x) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos x), meaning sec x = 1/cos x. Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions involving secant and cosine, as seen in the expression 1 - 1/sec² x.
3:23
Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle
Simplification of Expressions
Simplification of expressions in trigonometry involves rewriting complex expressions in a more manageable form, often using identities. This process can include combining like terms, factoring, or substituting equivalent expressions. In the context of the given expression, simplifying 1 - 1/sec² x requires applying the reciprocal identity and recognizing that sec² x relates to cos² x, leading to a clearer expression.
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
