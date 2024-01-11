Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Fundamental identities, such as the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities, serve as the foundation for simplifying trigonometric expressions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions like the one given. Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Reciprocal Functions Reciprocal functions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are defined as the reciprocal of each other. For example, the secant function (sec x) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos x), meaning sec x = 1/cos x. Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions involving secant and cosine, as seen in the expression 1 - 1/sec² x. Recommended video: 3:23 3:23 Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle