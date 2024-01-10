Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.38a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Fundamental identities, such as the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities, serve as the foundation for simplifying trigonometric expressions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions like (csc θ sec θ)/cot θ.
Reciprocal Functions
Reciprocal functions in trigonometry refer to pairs of functions that are inverses of each other. For example, cosecant (csc) is the reciprocal of sine (sin), secant (sec) is the reciprocal of cosine (cos), and cotangent (cot) is the reciprocal of tangent (tan). Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions by substituting one function for its reciprocal.
Quotient Identities
Quotient identities express the relationships between the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. Specifically, tangent is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine (tan θ = sin θ/cos θ), and cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent (cot θ = cos θ/sin θ). Utilizing these identities is essential for simplifying expressions involving cotangent, as seen in the given expression (csc θ sec θ)/cot θ.
