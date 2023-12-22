Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.39a
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry.
Rewriting Trigonometric Expressions
Rewriting trigonometric expressions involves using identities to transform one expression into another equivalent form. This process often includes substituting functions, factoring, or applying algebraic techniques to simplify or manipulate the expression. Mastery of this skill is essential for completing identities and solving trigonometric problems.
The Tangent Function
The tangent function, defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine functions (tan x = sin x / cos x), plays a significant role in trigonometry. It is important to understand its properties, such as its periodicity and asymptotes, as well as how it interacts with other trigonometric functions. This knowledge is vital for solving expressions involving tangent and completing identities.
