Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It is defined as cot(x) = cos(x)/sin(x). Understanding cotangent is essential for solving trigonometric identities, as it relates to the sine and cosine functions, which are fundamental in trigonometry.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. Recognizing these identities is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry.