6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.36a
Textbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot t tan t
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Fundamental identities, such as the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities, serve as the foundation for simplifying trigonometric expressions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions like 'cot t tan t'.
Cotangent and Tangent Functions
The cotangent (cot) and tangent (tan) functions are fundamental trigonometric functions defined as the ratios of the sides of a right triangle. Specifically, cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, expressed as cot t = 1/tan t. Recognizing the relationship between these functions is essential for simplifying expressions involving them, such as 'cot t tan t', which simplifies to 1.
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves using identities and algebraic manipulation to reduce complex expressions to simpler forms. This process often includes factoring, combining like terms, and substituting equivalent expressions. In the case of 'cot t tan t', applying the identity that cot t is the reciprocal of tan t leads to a straightforward simplification to 1.
