Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.43a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pythagorean Identity
The Pythagorean identity is a fundamental relationship in trigonometry that states sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1 for any angle x. This identity is crucial for transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions, allowing us to express one function in terms of another. Understanding this identity helps in recognizing how to manipulate expressions like cos²(x) to find equivalent forms.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. These identities, such as the double angle formulas and sum-to-product identities, are essential tools for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry. Familiarity with these identities enables students to identify which expressions can be rewritten to complete an identity.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Rewriting Trigonometric Expressions
Rewriting trigonometric expressions involves using known identities to express a function in a different form. This process is often necessary to match expressions in identity problems, such as transforming cos²(x) into a form that can be paired with another expression. Mastery of rewriting techniques is vital for solving problems that require the completion of identities.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
