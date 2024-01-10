Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(t), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(t) = 1/sin(t). Understanding this function is crucial for simplifying expressions involving csc²(t), as it relates directly to the sine function and its properties.

Pythagorean Identity The Pythagorean identities are fundamental relationships in trigonometry that relate the squares of the sine and cosine functions. One key identity is sin²(t) + cos²(t) = 1. This identity can be rearranged to express csc²(t) in terms of sin²(t), which is essential for simplifying expressions like csc²(t) - 1.