Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry.

Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions in trigonometry refer to pairs of functions where one function is the reciprocal of another. For example, the secant function (sec x) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos x), and the cosecant function (csc x) is the reciprocal of the sine function (sin x). Recognizing these relationships helps in rewriting expressions and solving trigonometric identities.

