Sine Function The sine function, denoted as sin, is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. It is periodic and oscillates between -1 and 1. In the context of the unit circle, sin(s) represents the y-coordinate of a point on the circle corresponding to the angle s. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Inverse Sine Function The inverse sine function, or arcsin, is used to determine the angle whose sine is a given value. It is denoted as sin⁻¹ or arcsin and is defined for values in the range [-1, 1]. The output of arcsin is restricted to the interval [-π/2, π/2], but when considering the sine function's periodicity, we can find multiple angles that yield the same sine value. Recommended video: 4:03 4:03 Inverse Sine