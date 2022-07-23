Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Function The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. In the context of the unit circle, the cosine of an angle corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the circle at that angle. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Inverse Trigonometric Functions Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccosine, are used to find the angle that corresponds to a given trigonometric ratio. For example, if cos(s) = 0.9250, then s can be found using s = arccos(0.9250). These functions are essential for solving equations involving trigonometric ratios and are typically restricted to specific intervals to ensure they return a unique angle. Recommended video: 4:28 4:28 Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions