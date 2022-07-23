Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.51
Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: We need to find the angle \( s \) in the interval \([0, \frac{\pi}{2}]\) such that \( \cos s = 0.9250 \).
Recall that the cosine function is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle, and it is also an even function, meaning it is symmetric about the y-axis.
Use the inverse cosine function, \( \cos^{-1} \), to find the angle \( s \). This function will help us determine the angle whose cosine is 0.9250.
Calculate \( s = \cos^{-1}(0.9250) \) using a calculator or a trigonometric table to find the angle in radians.
Ensure that the calculated angle \( s \) is within the specified interval \([0, \frac{\pi}{2}]\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosine Function
The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. In the context of the unit circle, the cosine of an angle corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the circle at that angle.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccosine, are used to find the angle that corresponds to a given trigonometric ratio. For example, if cos(s) = 0.9250, then s can be found using s = arccos(0.9250). These functions are essential for solving equations involving trigonometric ratios and are typically restricted to specific intervals to ensure they return a unique angle.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions
Quadrants and Angle Ranges
Understanding the quadrants of the unit circle is crucial for determining the values of trigonometric functions. The interval [0, π/2] corresponds to the first quadrant, where both sine and cosine values are positive. This knowledge helps in identifying the appropriate angle that satisfies the given cosine value, ensuring that the solution lies within the specified range.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice