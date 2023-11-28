Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan, is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(s) = sin(s)/cos(s). Understanding the behavior of the tangent function, especially within specific intervals, is crucial for solving equations involving tan.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arctan, are used to find angles when the value of a trigonometric function is known. For example, if tan(s) = 0.2126, then s can be found using s = arctan(0.2126). These functions are essential for determining angles in various contexts, particularly when working with specific values of trigonometric ratios.