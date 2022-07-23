Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles Quadrantal angles are angles that lie on the axes of the Cartesian coordinate system, specifically at 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π radians. These angles correspond to the points where the sine or cosine functions take on specific values, either 0, 1, or -1. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions in different quadrants.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows us to visualize the values of sine, cosine, and tangent for various angles. By knowing the position of an angle on the unit circle, we can easily determine the signs of these trigonometric functions based on the quadrant in which the angle lies.